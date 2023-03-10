PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $1,284,736.32 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PowerSchool Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 647,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

