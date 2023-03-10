AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,764 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

