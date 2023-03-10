Fundamental Research Reiterates “$19.02” Price Target for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

