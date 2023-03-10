Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,534. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -59.57%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

