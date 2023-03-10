WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.49%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

