Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $313,000 Investment in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Century Casinos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 10.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 147,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Century Casinos by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.57.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

