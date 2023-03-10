Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

