Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Price Performance
Nabors Industries stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nabors Industries Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.