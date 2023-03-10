Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

