Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 24,507 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

