Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 605,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,426,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 116,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,926.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI opened at $65.42 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,212 shares of company stock worth $1,405,580 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

