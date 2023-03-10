Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

