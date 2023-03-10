Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,840 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.