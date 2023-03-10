Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,115 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

