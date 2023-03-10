Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,728 shares of company stock worth $9,224,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $84.60 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

