ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $82.52 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

