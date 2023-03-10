Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 280,250 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 133.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of THC opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

