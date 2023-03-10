Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.01 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.