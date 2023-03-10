Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,860 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

