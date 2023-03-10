Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $755,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $117.50 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

