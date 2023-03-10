Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 238.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.