Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

