Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,755 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

