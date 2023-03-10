Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $131.48 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

