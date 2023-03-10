Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $312,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.