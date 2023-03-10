Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Coupa Software worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

