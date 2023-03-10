Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 7,750 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

AR stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.