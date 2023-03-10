Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.