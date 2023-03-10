Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,720 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.