Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

