Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.
AA opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.45.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
