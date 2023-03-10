Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 14.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

