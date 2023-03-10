Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NAPA. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.