Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

O opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

