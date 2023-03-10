Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

