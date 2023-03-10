Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Orion Office REIT Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.