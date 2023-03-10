Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.