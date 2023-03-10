REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $765.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.08 and a beta of 1.96. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.38 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 500.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

