Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.43.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 472,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

