Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 940 ($11.30) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.43.
Pearson Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PSO opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
