Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $284.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
