SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.
SmartRent Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.