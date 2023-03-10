SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

