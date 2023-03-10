Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

