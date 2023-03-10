SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

