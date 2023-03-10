SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.
SmartRent Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.