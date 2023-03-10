RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.78.

NYSE RPM opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

