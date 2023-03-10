Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yext Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yext

About Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

