Wells Fargo & Company Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $28.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

