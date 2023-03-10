United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lowered to “Neutral” at CL King

CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.