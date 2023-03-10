United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lowered to “Neutral” at CL King

CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

