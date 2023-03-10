The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $27.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.64.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1,216.52 and a beta of 0.12. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

