United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

