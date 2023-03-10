Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.