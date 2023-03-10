Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
