Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.05.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at C$521,663.10. 18.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

