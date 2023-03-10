Gary Merrill Sells 4,492 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

CVLT stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Commvault Systems

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.